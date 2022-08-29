Mtv Vma, from Taylor Swift’s victory to Johnny Depp’s surprise appearance

Was Taylor Swiftwith All Too Well (10 Minute Version, Taylor’s Version)to take home the prize for the best video of the year ai MTV Video Music Awards 2022, Sunday 28th August. The 32-year-old American singer-songwriter warmly thanked the fans and said she was heartened by the fact that this year, for the first time ever in the history of the award, the list of directors in the “video of the year” category included four women. There was a final surprise: Swift took advantage of the opportunity to announce the release of his new albumwhich is titled Midnights and will be available from 21 October. The singer-songwriter described it as “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.

This wasn’t the only surprise of the evening, though. Completely unexpected was the participation of Johnny Depp who, a few months after the well-known legal events that involved him together with his ex-wife Amber Heard, made his entrance on stage for a brief cameo. The actor appeared – digitally, actually: he was not physically present – as an astronaut, to recall the iconic statuette that is delivered to the winners. “You know what? I needed to work », commented Depp ironically addressing the spectators, who welcomed him with great applause. “Guys, I just wanted to tell you that I’m available for birthdays, Bar mitzvahs, weddings, vigils and anything else you need.”

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

During the evening some of the most famous faces of the international music and record scene took to the stage. Inevitable i Måneskinbecame the first Italian band to win in the Best Alternative category with the video of I Wanna Be Your Slave.

Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow And Lil Nas X they won the most nominations (seven each), followed by Doja Cat and Harry Styles (six nominations) and by Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd (five). Receiving the silver statuette were, among others, Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

In the Gallery the main singers and groups awarded at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022.