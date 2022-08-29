MTV Video Music Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

On Sunday, August 28, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards took place. The appointment was at the Prudential Center in Newark in New Jersey (USA) where great artists received the long-awaited silver astronaut. bad bunny was one of them as he was crowned the first Latino to win the award for ‘Best New Artist’.

As well as Lisa, singer of Black Pink, who won her first award thanks to her song ‘Lalisa’. she knows the full list of winners of the event that recognized the best videos and singers of the year.

COMPLETE LIST OF 2022 MTV VMAS WINNERS

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug — “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (WINNER)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” (WINNER)

Doja Cat-“Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron (WINNER)

GAYLE

latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

December 2021: SEVENTEEN — “Rock With You” (WINNER)

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd – “THE FAME”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST POP

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat-“Woman”

Ed Sheeran-“Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was” (WINNER)

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Kendrick Lamar-“N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” (WINNER)

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” (WINNER)

Shinedown-“Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW-“emo girl”

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” (WINNER)

panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW”

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Wrap Up” (WINNER)

Bad Bunny – “Titi Asked Me”

Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chloe – “Have Mercy”

HER – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B-“Wildside”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” (WINNER)

BEST K-POP

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

ITZY – “CRAZY”

LISA – “LALISA” (WINNER)

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

TWICE – “The Feels”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” (WINNER)

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN THE METAVERSE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG (WINNER)

BTS | Minecraft

Charlie XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber — An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

BEST LONG DURATION VIDEO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna-Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2u

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (WINNER)

BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar — “family ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran — “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles — “As It Was” (WINNER)

Kendrick Lamar — “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B–“Wild Side”

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

BEST DIRECTION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran-“Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (WINNER)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele-“Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “INDUSTRY BABY” (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

BETTER VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

IJOR CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman” (WINNER)

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Normani ft. Cardi B-“Wildside”

BEST EDITION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” (WINNER)

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BLACKPINK

BTS (WINNER)

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

silk sonic

SUMMER SONG

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “I Porto Bonito”

Beyonce – “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth – “Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)”

Doja Cat – “Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Elvis)”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “Wait For U”

Harry Styles-“Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow – “First Class” (WINNER)

Kane Brown-“Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, dazy – “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Rosalia – “Cupcake”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele – “30′

Bad Bunny – “A Summer Without You”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”

Harry Styles — “Harry’s House” (WINNER)

