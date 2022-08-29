MTV Video Music Awards 2022: complete list of winners of the MTV VMAs 2022 | Taylor-Swift | Harry Styles | BadBunny | BTS | Music

Harry StylesTaylor Swift, bad bunny and Billie Eilish shone on Sunday, August 28 at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Find out in this note the list of winners of the contest of the famous American channel.

This is the list of winners of the MTV VMAs 2022

Check out the full list of winners of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards:

Best Album:

Harry Styles – Harry’s House (WINNER)

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – A Summer Without You

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Best Long Form Video:

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”

Foo Fighters – “Studio 666″

Kacey Musgraves – “star-crossed”

Madonna-“Madame X”

Olivia Rodrigo – “driving home 2 u”

Best Collaboration:

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” (WINNER)

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd – “THE FAME”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Push Presentation of the Year:

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – WINNER

January 2022: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

Best Metaverse Presentation:

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG (WINNER)

BTS | Minecraft

Charlie XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

Best Alternative Video:

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” (WINNER)

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”

panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW”

Video of the year:

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)

Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the year:

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” (WINNER)

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Summer song:

Jack Harlow – “First Class” (WINNER)

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone – “I Porto Bonito”

Beyonce – “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth (featuring Jungkook) – “Left and Right”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Future (featuring Drake and Tems) – “Wait for U”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

Kane Brown – “Grand”

Latto and Mariah Carey (featuring DJ Khaled) – “Big Energy (Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello and Khalid – “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre and dazy – “Sunroof”

Post Malone (featuring Doja Cat) – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Rosalia – “Biscuit”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Best New Artist:

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron (WINNER)

GAYLE

latto

Måneskin

seventeen

Best pop-video:

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was” (WINNER)

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”

Best Hip Hop Video:

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95″

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” (WINNER)

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

Best Rock Video:

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” (WINNER)

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

Best Latin Video:

Anitta – “Wrap” (WINNER)

Bad Bunny – “Titi Asked Me”

Becky GX KAROL G – “MAMIII”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Best R&B Video:

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chloe – “Have Mercy”

HER – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” (WINNER)

Best K-pop Video:

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

ITZY – “CRAZY”

LISA – “LALISA” (WINNER)

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

TWICE – “The Feels”

Lisa excited to receive her award for best k-pop at MTV VMAs 2022. Photo: MTV

Video for good:

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5″

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” (WINNER)

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

Best Photography:

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was” (WINNER)

Kendrick Lamar – “N95″

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

Best address:

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” (WINNER)

Best Art Direction:

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Best Visual Effects:

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5″

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Best choreography:

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman” (WINNER)

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best edit:

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” (WINNER)

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”

Group of the year: