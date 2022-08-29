Mtv Awards, awards to Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. Ai Maneskin the ‘best alternative video’

The Maneskin are the first Italian group in history to win the award for “best alternative video” at the MTV Video Music Awards. The group, also competing in the categories “Best new artist” and “Group of the year”, won the prize for the video of the song “I wanna be your slave”. The award was presented to the Pudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The members of the group immediately posted a photo on their Twitter profile with the award, thanking all those who are supporting them in this “adrenaline rush”.

Taylor Swift won the most prestigious award of the MTV Video Music Awards, the one for Video of the year, for the short of ‘All too well’ (in the 10 minute long version). It is the second prize of the evening for the singer, who for the same song was also recognized in the ‘long form’ video category. Taylor announced the release of a new album on October 21, the first of unreleased tracks after ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, released five months apart in 2020.

Award also for Harry Styles, ‘Harry’s house’ is the best album of the year. The British singer – who has beaten Billie Eilish, Adele, Bad Bunny and Drake – has accepted the award in connection from Madison Square Garden, where he is currently busy for a series of 15 concerts.

