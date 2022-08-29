“Moth” knocked out Lucumí on Happy Saturdays, for a heavy joke that he couldn’t stand: Will Smith

The program had an elegant gala celebrating its 50 years, and the punch surprised everyone.

As if it were a Deja Vu with the Oscar awards ceremony, in which Will Smith attacked the presenter for an off-color joke, ‘Moth’ was not far behind and starred in a similar scene.

It all happened in the middle of the gala for the 50th anniversary of Happy Saturdays, the comedy program most loved by Colombians, when Hugo Néimer Lucumí took the stage to receive the trophy for “best eagle walking on a hot roof.”

The award was received by the news presenter María Lucía Fernández, who presented her award and gave way to a thank you speech, in which she made a joke about Gordita Fabiola.

“I thank chubby Fabiola because when I got to the cast she asked me: ‘Do you think I’m too fat?’ And I told her: ‘If I tell you the truth, won’t you crush me?’”, Causing her husband Nelson Polanía’s reaction.

‘Moth’ got up apparently furious, walked to the stage and gave Lucumí a tremendous punch, who fell knocked to the ground. Of course, it was all about a rehearsed scene referring to the Will Smith episode, to generate laughter in the audience.

Although the episode on which it is based was real, and the comedian Chris Rock was attacked, between Polilla and Lucumí there is nothing more than a strong friendship united by their good humor. “That little fist freaked me out,” he said.