“Moth” imitated Will Smith and knocked out Lucumí in “Happy Saturdays” for a heavy joke

This weekend the celebration of the 50 years on the air of ‘Happy Saturdays‘, The famous Caracol Television program has broken all kinds of standards and has become a fundamental part of Colombian families for decades.

The gala was attended by comedians from the current cast such as La Gorda Fabiola, Nelsón Polania (Moth), Alexandra Restrepo, Lucumi, Heriberto Sandoval, María Auxilio Vélez, César Corredor and Patricia Silva, among others.

Likewise, the ceremony had some nostalgic moments and funny skits. One of the funniest was the one that starred ‘Moth’ and Hugo Néimer Lucumí, who received the award for ‘best eagle walk on a hot roof’.

The comedian from Cauca took the stage to receive the trophy from the presenter María Lucía Fernández and took the opportunity to launch a joke about the ‘Fat’ Fabiola Posada, wife in real life from Poland.

“I thank chubby Fabiola, because when I got to the cast she asked me: ‘Do you think I’m very fat?’, and I told her: ‘If I tell you the truth, don’t you crush me?’ Lucumi stated.

Given these statements, “Moth” went to the stage, supposedly in a bad temper, and pretended to hit the comedian in the face with a foam fist, imitating Will Smith at the last Oscar Awards.

It should be remembered that Smith’s fist to Chris Rock was real and occurred after a strong mockery that the comedian launched against the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith; while on this occasion everything was part of the Show of the celebration of the 50 years of the emblematic production.

‘Crazy laugh’ leaves from Happy Saturdays

Óscar Monsalve, popularly known in the world of humor as Crazy laughopened his heart last weekend and publicly told all his followers why he did not go out on Happy Saturdays.

Through his personal Twitter account, the comedian assured that he no longer works on the famous TV show. Snail Television. In addition, he pointed out that he is very grateful to the channel for the opportunity they gave him.

The man from Antioquia, in the same way, took advantage of the moment to state that at no time was he kicked out of the production and that the decision to step aside was made by him, since he is going to dedicate himself to music.

“I will always be grateful to Caracol TV for these more than 10 years in Happy Saturdays, for sharing with the best comedians in Colombia. He left very good friends”Monsalve initially indicated.

Then he added: “Now to work for the dream of music, writing a new story like Oscar Monsalve, with my Guachafita. It was a decision I made and thank God I had the support of the channel”.

The humorist finally expressed that he will not retire from comedy and that he will continue working on The Firefly (Snail Radius). Also, he hinted that he will continue with his live performances.