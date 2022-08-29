‘Moth’ hit Lucumí in ‘Happy Saturdays’, like Will Smith at the Oscars

The scene was carried out by the humorist Hugo Neimer Lucumiwho took the stage to receive the trophy for ‘best eagle walk on a hot roof’.

The award was presented by the news presenter María Lucía Fernández, who gave way to the comedian from Cauca to make a few words.

At that moment, the comedian thanked with a joke addressed to the ‘Fat’ Fabiola Posada, wife in real life of fellow comedian Nelson Polanía ‘Molilla’.

“I thank chubby Fabiola because when I got to the cast she asked me: ‘Do you think I’m too fat?’ And I told him: ‘If I tell you the truth, won’t you crush me?’” she recounted.

At that time, the popular ‘Moth’, in an apparent state of bad temper, he went to the stage and with a foam fist he pretended to hit Lucumí, which was lying on the floor.

In this way, the actors emulated the aggression that the American artist Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock at the Oscar Awards ceremony.

Smith’s fist to Rock was real and obeyed a strong mockery that the comedian launched against the actor’s wife. The joke did not like the singer, who took it as an offense to his partner and without thinking twice went on stage and knocked him out.

However, in the case of Lucumí, the reaction was different, since the entire audience laughed and the joke teller got up emitting one of his characteristic phrases: “That little fist unnerved me.”

On video, the particular situation (from minute 0:14):