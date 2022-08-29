Mireia Oriol, Pol Monen, Javier Morgade…

Between suspense and fantasy, Soul has managed to rise among the most viewed content these days in Netflix, where his young casting has aroused passions among viewers. The series created by Sergio G. Sanchez (The Secret of Marrowbone) has thus introduced us to Alma and her closest circle. A series of faces unknown to many, who go hand in hand in this series with veterans of the stature of Elena Irureta (Homeland).

Mireia Oriol is Alma

Before becoming the undisputed protagonist of the new Netflix series, Mireia Oriol took her first steps in horror movies with her appearance as ghost girl in ESO Occult Supernatural Entity (2009). It would take almost a decade for us to see her again in this genre with The pact (2018), the film by David Victori (you will not kill, sky red).

Her arrival in film and television would reach its peak while Oriol was developing her career as a model in Paris, where an advisor recommended her to study acting in London. Later, the young woman would also study cinema at Pompeu Fabra University, in Barcelona.

At 26 years old, the actress from Argentona (Barcelona) also made herself known on Catalan television with her participation in the series Com si fos ahir (2018) and the hockey ones (2019-2020), and collaborated in national fictions such as horror.app Y the thirty. The interpreter also appeared these years in the films Tocats pel foc (Santiago Lapeira, 2020) and the art of coming back (Pedro Collantes, 2020).

Pol Monen as Bruno

The 28-year-old Catalan actor rose to fame with his work in Lovethe film in which he co-starred with María Pedraza and with which he achieved a nomination for best revelation actor at the Goya in 2018.

Graduated in journalism and with an extensive portfolio of studies at various acting schools in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​Monen began his career in 2004 with small jobs for films Bad Education, Elise K. Wild kids Y Passage at dawnand some series like Isabel Y queens.

After his successful role in Amar, the Catalan would begin to appear in leading roles in the series live without permission, under the net, the queen of the south Y Camp Albantaas well as in the movies Your son, Who would you take to a desert island?, come out of the closet either The practitioner. A young man called to be one of the great performers of his generation.

Alex Villazan is Tom

Some small roles in the series the sonata of silence, Red Eagle Y The gift of Alba represented the screen debut of Villazán, who appeared for the first time in a film in 2017, in like foam, of the disappeared Roberto Pérez Toledo. However, his face began to be known to the audience after his participation in the film. while the war lasts (Alejandro Amenábar, 2019) and his appearances in the series Charon Y Spain.

Also, his love for the theater caused him to win the prize for revelation actor of the Union of Actors and Actresses, for his work in The Curious Incident of the Dog at Midnight. A landing in the world of acting that emerged after he managed to position himself in the 3rd place in the world jiu-jitsu championship. A real box of surprises.

Milena Smit is Nico

Nominated for the Goya for Best New Actress in 2021 for you will not killAlmodóvar girl after her participation as co-star of Parallel mothers- Repeating a Goya nomination- and a frustrated model at just 15 years old, the young woman found her true vocation in her move from Valencia to Madrid and her classes with Bernard Hiller, who was also responsible for Leonardo DiCaprio’s acting training. The actress worked various jobs until she got her big break with David Victori’s 2020 film while she appeared in a few short films.

We can also see Smit soon in the series the snow girl and in the film Tin & Tinatwo projects that have already caught the attention of many and promise to give us another of their great performances.

Javier Morgade is Martin

The actor who plays Martin in Soul He also has a successful filmography to his credit, which in recent years has led him to participate in the series The knot, someone has to die missing Y The Mallorca Files. Although being very young he already appeared in some short films, his first appearances date back to 2014-2015, with television appearances in Medical Center Y Without identitywho would later take Morgade to work in six sisters, serve and protect Y right to dream.

Claudia Roset is Deva

After studying acting and dance, specializing in funky, the actress from Madrid began her professional career in the series SKAM Spain, midas’s favorites Y Serve and protect. His arrival at the new Netflix fiction coincides with the next launch of his participation in the Disney+ production The laststarring the singer Aitana Ocaña and the Elite actor Miguel Bernardeau, one of the couples of the moment.

Maria Caballero is Diana

We also saw this young actress succeed this summer in the Netflix series The longest night, where she played the role of the protagonist’s daughter. Caballero debuted in 2017 in Lovethe film starring Pol Monen, with whom he also shared a cast in the film come out of the closet and now in Soul. The actress also collaborated in the film Time after and soon we will see it in Forgot and influenced.

