Milan, Vranckx arrives. Napoli, ratings on Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus, waiting for Paredes. Inter, here is Acerbi

The Milan does not stop. After the arrival of Thiaw, today the defender’s medical examinations, now he wants to complete the transfer market with a midfielder. Negotiations with Wolfsburg continue for Vranckx. The parties are close and in the last few there have been new contacts to reach total agreement. The Rossoneri offer an onerous loan with the right of redemption set at 11.5 million euros, while the request of the Germans for the ransom is 13 million. A purchase that Milan could make regardless of the exit of Bakayokofollowed by Monza and Lyon.

TO Naples it is the day of the market squeeze. The operation is being evaluated Cristiano Ronaldo. The operation takes off if the Manchester Unitedas assured by Jorge Mendes, will present the offer of 100 million for Osimhen. The president Aurelio De Laurentiis (who asks for 130), has finished the sailing holidays and the first meeting is today’s summit with the director Cristiano Giuntoli and the CEO Andrea Chiavelli in the offices of the sports center of Castel Volturno. On the table there is also the release of Fabian Ruiz and the entrance of Keylor Navas.

Also Juventus he has a last market hit in his hands. It is about Paredes. There is an agreement with the PSG for a loan with the right of redemption that can be transformed into an obligation to achieve certain objectives. There is great confidence that the Argentine can be in Turin in the next few hours for medical examinations. In case there is a plan B: Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa. Instead, stay out Arthur: the Brazilian midfielder is liked in the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Portugal. You can also unlock the start of Rovella: the class of 2001 could go on loan to Monza. Also Beans is outgoing. With these three outings, who is sure not to leave is Zakaria.

Waiting in Milan, shore Interfor Unripe, who waived two months’ salary. Claudio Lotito will let the defender leave at zero, free loan with the right of redemption in favor of Inter. Acerbi will fill in the box left empty by Ranocchia and will receive a salary of approximately 1.5 million euros. Taken Barak, Fiorentina it does not give up Bajrami. New speech boarded up with Empoli for a maxi operation that can also involve Zurkowski and Kouamé.