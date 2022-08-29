Michael Jackson couldn’t bring Peter Pan to life for a movie director

The King of Pop was looking to embody this character through a musical film, but the project never prospered.

Michael Jackson he was a true music icon thanks to his songs and especially his extraordinary dance stepsall this led him to win the title of “King of Pop”. Nevertheless, the controversies, the scandals and his extravagant personality They were never missing in his life.

Outside of success like Thriller, Billie Jean, Beat It or Smooth CriminalJackson was a big movie fan, something that was demonstrated in the production of their music videos. Also, I always had great admiration for Disney and for a particular character: Peter Pan.

The story of the boy who never wanted to grow up deeply marked the artist, so much so that when he established his ranch in the late 1980s he named it NeverlandIn reference to never landplace where the story written by the Scotsman takes place James Matthew Barrie.