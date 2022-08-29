Michael Jackson couldn’t bring Peter Pan to life for a movie director
The King of Pop was looking to embody this character through a musical film, but the project never prospered.
Michael Jackson he was a true music icon thanks to his songs and especially his extraordinary dance stepsall this led him to win the title of “King of Pop”. Nevertheless, the controversies, the scandals and his extravagant personality They were never missing in his life.
Outside of success like Thriller, Billie Jean, Beat It or Smooth CriminalJackson was a big movie fan, something that was demonstrated in the production of their music videos. Also, I always had great admiration for Disney and for a particular character: Peter Pan.
The story of the boy who never wanted to grow up deeply marked the artist, so much so that when he established his ranch in the late 1980s he named it NeverlandIn reference to never landplace where the story written by the Scotsman takes place James Matthew Barrie.
Jackson had a good friendship with steven spielbergthe film director who was in charge of the film ET the alienone day they both talked to make a musical film based on the story of Peter Panwhere the singer I would bring this character to life. Nevertheless, this idea never prospered.
Instead, Spielberg made an adaptation of the Disney classic in a live action movie called “Hook: The Return of Captain Hook”. Here Peter Pan did grow up and the Captain Hookhis great enemy, kidnapped his children to take them to Neverland.
Tape had the actor Robin Williams as the protagonist in the role of Peter Pan. This did not get the box office what was expected On cinemas. Despite this, he received five nominations in the Oscar awardsone in the Golden Globe Awards and another in the Grammy awardsalthough he did not win any statuette.
Later, the magazine Vanity Fair published that, after not being taken into account for the Peter Pan movie, supposedly Michael Jackson went to an African sorcerer to cast a curse against Steven Spielberg. They even point out that the artist held a party in Switzerland where he announced to some attendees that his enemies soon they were going to dieincluding the film director.
Jackson is said to paid about $165,000 for the curse and you had a list with the names of your enemiesalthough apparently this had no effect, Well, Spielberg is still alive and practicing his profession.
The American journalist maureen orthwho investigated the eccentricities of the King of Pop, confirmed this curse, stating that Jackson spent a lot of money and that used to try “remedies” derived from the practice of esotericism and witchcraftalthough he ended up ‘knocked down’ by voodoo practitioners.
Font:
Digital Integrated System
PUBLISHED: 29 August – 2022
