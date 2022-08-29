Mexican facial recognition program will be used by creators of Fortnite

According to the information, the computer facial recognition project that Epic Games chose was made by the Mexican professor Carlos Vilchis

Regeneration 29 August 2022. The multinational video game and artificial intelligence software company Epic Games selected a Mexican facial recognition project.

According to the information, the computer facial recognition project that Epic Games chose was made by the Mexican professor Carlos Vilchis.

Professor Carlos Vilchis works at the Tecnológico de Monterrey Campus Estado de México and has founded the Mexican start-up Eugenia.

It should be noted that Epic Games is one of the most important video game companies in the world.

It is known worldwide for having created a game engine that allows the user to watch scenarios in the first person with high quality.

Now it will seek to include the Eugenia project in its project acceleration program, by identifying the advances they have made in the research and technological development of super-realistic avatars.

Eugenie Project

The Eugenia project aims to better understand the facial behavior of digital humans through motion capture facial recognition technology.

His research is focused on identifying the different human emotions such as happiness, fear, attraction or trust during interaction with virtual reality characters.

In addition, monitoring of electroencephalography and heart rate signals will be carried out to resemble the feelings when interacting with a digital being.

“In the future, the only way to validate that there is no false identity created through artificial intelligence, will be to ratify with particular micro elements of people, for example, how you smile,” Professor Vilchis commented.

That is why this type of research is being carried out.

It should be noted that one of Eugenia’s most ambitious projects has been the development of two digital influencers in the metatarsus.

Epic Games Eugenia will be supported with $65,000 to hire two master’s students in artificial intelligence from the Tec, a graduate of the Animation and Digital Art degree, and one more master’s student will be supported with a team for reading brain activity that is needed for your own investigation.