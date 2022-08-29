Megan Fox wore transparencies that paralyzed social networks

Megan fox She is an American actress and model who over the years became one of the most popular artists among adolescents. This is mainly because she possesses a captivating talent. With each new performance, she adds more followers in all parts of the planet.

The beautiful brunette rose to world fame when she was able to play the role of Michaela Banes in the film “Transformers”. Thanks to her great performance, she was able to have several award nominations. Teen Choice Awards. Fox He also participated in the second part of the feature film directed by Michael Bay what was called “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”.

Megan Fox has a great figure at 36 years old.

With 36 years of age Megan She is one of the most beautiful actresses in the world since she has a highly toned figure that daily reaps thousands of followers in the social networks. Megan take advantage of this fame to promote different brands of beauty products in their official accounts.

The mother of three children proves daily that she owns a perfect figure. Yesterday they delivered MTV Video Music Awards which had as winner of the year bad bunny. One of the great absentees was Megan fox who had confirmed his presence with his partner, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

In the preview of the red carpet, photos and videos of the dress she wore began to circulate. Megan fox last year. It was characterized by being translucent and bright that left everyone speechless. With a wet hair style, in the style of kim kardashian at the 2016 VMAs, the film’s leading lady transformers paralyzed the networks.