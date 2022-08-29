Megan Fox at the VMAs with a transparent dress: She was seen down to the wire: Megan Fox and her daring outfit at the VMAs | Trends

The model and actress Megan fox was one of the personalities who stole all the attention on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awardscarried out in Newark in New Jersey, United States.

The spectacular North American actress, recognized for her participation in films such as ‘Transformers’, ‘Ninja Turtles’, ‘Fiendish Temptation’ Y ‘Maw of the night’, Among many others, she did not want to go unnoticed and showed all her sensuality by wearing a transparent dress that revealed even her underwear.

See also: MTV VMAs 2022: meet all the winning artists

With her long wavy black hair, her long but transparent dress and her tiny underwear, the sexy actress captivated at the event that was surrounded not only by the talent of those who won the awards in the different categories, but also by those who wanted to expose Her beauty.

a tiny thong it was possible to appreciate wearing under her dress. Internet users immediately went crazy with the outfit of the sexy model and began to comment on all kinds of compliments that fell short for the great display of beauty that she gave.

But just as there were thousands of compliments for her costumes, there were also strong criticisms, since some classified her presentation as vulgar and some more cataloged the VMAs like “the nudity awards”, due to the exotic outfits that were presented on the red carpet.

It may interest you: What a six pack! Dua Lipa stole the show with her abs

“Incredible figure”, “That dress is horrible but she makes it look great”, “That’s bed clothes”were some of the reactions to the clip released by E News.