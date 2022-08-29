Meet the highest paid actors in Hollywood so far in 2022

By strategiaybusiness.net

In the post-pandemic framework, Hollywood started up again and even faster than ever, taking up old productions and creating some others.

The cinema has returned to the ring with different deliveries and making its protagonists pocket large amounts of money raised with the most popular films of the moment.

In a new report published by Variety, the list of actors and actresses who earn the best earnings from each project they are involved in has been revealed.

the best paid

Names like Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, among others, resonate in the list, in addition to showing the great disparity between men and women in the industry, since no actress appears among the top ten positions.

The actor at the top of the list is Tom Cruise, who will make $100 million or more from Top Gun: Maverick, between royalties, ticket sales, his salary and streaming platform revenue. The film, which premiered on May 27, broke records worldwide, becoming Paramount’s highest-grossing film after recording $1.4 billion at the box office.