“Me time” on Netflix: to watch or not watch the comedy with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg? | REVIEW | “Me Time” | SKIP-INTRO

While comedian and stand-up star Kevin Hart’s bank account grows at the point of million-dollar contracts, his admirers are witness to how that saying ‘paper can take anything’ can easily be transferred to the screen: TV can take anything. That’s what we thought after seeing “Time for me”, the most recent comedy of the American actor released on Netflix.

It is not that the 43-year-old comedian is characterized by a record of high-quality films, habitual candidates for awards or fixed alternatives in the nominations. Nothing of that. However, in recent times, Hart had chosen one or another role that, by requiring something beyond jokes, produced a sober, correct and even pleasant result.

Perhaps the best example of this is “A True Story”, a police series created by Eric Newman in which the African-American plays the Kid, a humorous millionaire who, after being involved in a rare crime, exhibits the darkest of his being to prevent your prestige from collapsing.

Another example may well be considered the American remake of “Friends Forever”, in which Hart plays Dell, a poor father full of chiaroscuros who from one moment to the next finds a quadriplegic millionaire (his employer) in his life. Although at the beginning it is clear that the protagonist of the film only seeks to collect his juicy fee check, along the way a beautiful friendship is forged capable of captivating viewers.

Scene from “Me time”. / Netflix

More recent and with a result that divided critics is “The Man from Toronto”, an action film in which Hart is once again taken to do a duet with a renowned actor in pursuit of a favorable result (he already did it with Ice Cube a long time ago, then with Will Ferrell and more than once with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson). In the Patrick Hughes film, seeing the humorist acting as a hitman is at times very unconvincing, although the result would achieve his followers.

Quite contrary to the good results of Hart on screen that we have just mentioned, “Time for me” is a perhaps rude setback in the history of this artist. Directed by John Hamburg, this comedy tells the story of Sonny Fisher (Kevin Hart), an exemplary father who has spent so much time being a housewife, that it is his own wife (Maya Fisher/ Regina Hall) who almost kicks him out of the house. to “enjoy some time alone”.

The original idea of ​​the plot makes sense: questioning the old masculinities (a theme that the film touches on in a zigzag way), we see a mother ‘stop the pot’ with her work as an architect, while the father raises the children. “Time for me” touches on this aspect very naturally: on more than one occasion it is even Maya (the mother) who ignores the usual needs or requirements of her children because, honestly, she spends her time working.

Mark Walhberg and Kevin Hart star in “Me Time.” / Netflix

Here ends the interesting. “Me time” quickly turns into a messy cocktail of (good) intentions that never quite get off the ground. When Sonny finally manages to separate himself from his family (Maya and the children go on a trip to the grandparents), his first reaction is to watch pornography in the marriage bed, go to the club to get drunk and eat nonstop.

But let’s not get sidetracked. The John Hamburg film co-stars Mark Wahlberg. He plays Huck Dembo, Sonny’s childhood best friend who, just short of his 44th birthday, wants the latter to attend his special (and never-ending) birthday celebration. At first glance, Huck is the complete opposite of what Sonny represents: masculinity, attraction, but fundamentally the freedom to do whatever one wants.

Immediately after Sonny’s resistance to going to Huck’s party is shattered, “Me Time” becomes a collection of irreverent, pointless and even unpleasant moments. Running over a turtle, being knocked out by a tiger, shitting on a ‘rival’s’ pillow or being punished with a hammer blow to the finger could well make us doubt whether we are looking at a movie or a YouTube viral compilation.

Along the same lines as the film’s weaknesses, Kevin Hart plays a Sonny as full of energy as he is contradictory. In that sense, just as he is clearly an exemplary father, he is unable to avoid making a scene of jealousy at his wife just because her boss put her hand on her shoulder for “six seconds”.

Scene from “Me Time”. / Netflix

Later, when Sonny and Huck finally seem to have teamed up like in the old days, both will undertake a mission: to punish Maya’s boss with ugly things, but not so serious (a kind of politically correct revenge). Throwing his left slippers at him, rubbing kitchen spoons on his butt or peeing in the pool will just be new moments in a movie that by now has lost all consistency.

Even though many associate comedy with relaxation or fun, “Time for me” requires an effort of concentration if you are one of those who avoid clicking ‘exit’ to quickly search for something else on Netflix. Of course, this precedent will not ruin the career of someone capable of filling football stadiums just at the point of monologues. In that sense, very likely we will soon see him in a new attempt (hopefully this time solvent) to make us laugh on screen.

“ME TIME” – NETFLIX Gender: Comedy Country and year: United States, 2022. Director: John Hamburg Distribution: Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall Synopsis: With his family gone, a family man takes advantage of his first days alone after many years to reunite with an old friend who is a party animal and wild.