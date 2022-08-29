Matt Damon was in Argentina and what surprised him the most was what he chose to eat

Matt Damon has become an icon of the screens thanks to his spectacular work in the industry, and now that he recently visited his wife’s native country, he became a trend because of the love he has for Argentina.

August 28, 2022 11:13 p.m.

Recently, the 51-year-old American actor Matt Damon He was seen in Buenos Aires accompanied by his wife, Luciana Barroso, 46 ​​years old, both were walking with their daughters Isabella, Gia and Stella. The family group enjoyed an emblematic snack of the city in the Palermo neighborhood.

Matt Damon in Argentina

In images shared on social networks, it was possible to appreciate the very smiling actor with his wife and the rest of the staff of the place where he ate, but that was not his only stop, since the American along with his three daughters were walking through the city and decided not to go unnoticed, they even did some shopping.

For example, on Tuesday the family had dinner at a restaurant on Suipacha street, where they were enjoying a soccer game, and according to what was broadcast by the Yahoo portal, they decided to order a traditional Buenos Aires coffee. It should be noted that this is not the first time that this Hollywood star visits the country where his wife was born.

Matt Damon He dressed in a matching hat and sunglasses, while his wife wore a jean shirt, nude oxfords, white sneakers, and a black crossbody bag. When the actor realized that he was being photographed, he did not hesitate to smile.

According to what was broadcast by todojujuy, the visit of this icon to the country is due to an interview work project for a streaming content platform, although there are no more details about his business.