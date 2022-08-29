Matt Damon is in Argentina for a work project

Matt Damon is one of the great figures of the Hollywood film industry who made a name for himself thanks to high-quality projects such as the outstanding secret agent saga jason bourne. The 51-year-old actor is married to Salta Luciana Barroso since 2015. The couple met in a Miami bar where she worked and since then the love was born through which they formed a family and the interpreter was linked to Argentina in a very special way.

Now Matt Damon He is visiting the southern country where he was seen enjoying lunch with his wife in a Retiro restaurant as well as walking through the streets of the colorful neighborhood of Palermo where the actor wore a cap to try to hide his presence, which, for As far as we could know, it was not detected by the people of the area, at least not until the information reached the media.

“One should be with the person one loves as long as possible. Luciana is my other half. We have an agreement: I am never away from home for more than two weeks. I am a lucky guy. I live surrounded by beautiful women: my wife and my four daughters. I can’t have a lot of time in the bathroom, but that’s just a lesser evil”said in the past the actor of In Search of Destiny with some humor and all the love in the world. Today they are together in Argentina! Do you want to know the reason?

Matt Damon is in Argentina with his family

On this occasion the visit of Matt Damon it does not respond to personal or family questions. He is in Argentina for professional reasons. We were able to find out that the interpreter will participate in an interview project for a streaming content platform, but there are no more details regarding this mysterious reason that brought him to Latin America, more precisely, to the country of his wife.

Ever Matt Damon He made reference to Argentina as the country where he had to live the craziest experience of his life and it was, precisely, in one of the passions of that people: soccer! Talking with hot ones The actor recalled that he went to see a game of that sport and the following caught his attention: “We had to go through three police checkpoints. There were barbed wire fences, I mean, it was totally crazy. There were police officers in riot gear.” Sure, passion in those lands is lived to the fullest.

The match was Boca Juniors and Tigre on the Racing field, the last of the 2008 triangle that consecrated the champion to the blue and gold team: “Our team won, but we had to stay there because they needed time for the other team to leave the neighborhood. You had to give them like 45 minutes for that. When they let us out, they actually kept us in some sort of cage. It was really crazy”said the Hollywood figure with much surprise.