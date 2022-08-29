Matt Damon in Argentina with his wife and daughters

Matt Damon is in Argentina, and his presence does not go unnoticed. On Tuesday, a photo of the famous Hollywood actor went viral with one of the waiters from a Retiro restaurant, and this weekend he was seen walking in the Palermo neighborhood, accompanied by his wife, Luciana Barroso –a native of the province of Salta- and her daughters. as far as he could tell teleshowmade some purchases on Saturday afternoon, during a break in the work commitments he is fulfilling in Buenos Aires.

Dressed in military green pants, a white shirt, jacket and black shoes, and wearing a cap to camouflage his identity a little, Damon managed not to attract the attention of passersby, who ignored that they were in front of the protagonist of the saga Bourne. At times with sunglasses on, the actor handled himself completely naturally in the native country of his partner. In the images he is seen smiling while chatting with two of his three daughters: Isabella, Gia Zavala, Stella. She also walked by his side Alexia -fruit of a previous relationship of Luciana-, who was talking on the phone during the casual outing.

After more than 20 years together, the extended family is fully assembled, and they have walked many a red carpet together. On this visit, Barroso wore a jean shirt, nude oxfords, white sneakers, and a black shoulder bag, while the teens also chose relaxed looks. With a pure smile, when Damon detected that he was being photographed, he smiled for the camera.

After stocking up on some groceries, which could well be the classic bills or pastries for Sunday, They made a few more blocks and entered an apartment tower. It should be remembered that the actor arrived in the Buenos Aires capital just a few days after being present at the impressive wedding of his best friend, Ben Affleck, who married Jennifer López in Georgia, United States.

As for the reason for your stay, in show partners (El Trece), the journalist Mariana Brey assured that It is not about vacations or family visits, but it came to be part of a job interview project for a streaming content platform, of which no further details are yet known. On many occasions Matt spoke of the affection he feels for Argentina, due to the moments he shared with his wife and his in-laws. “The craziest thing I’ve ever seen without a doubt was a football match in Argentina.”assured in the program Hot Ones and recounted his experience in the first person.

He had come to spend Christmas and wanted to go see a Boca game, a team of which the Barroso family is a fan. His initial plan was to go with the boys, but his uncle-in-law warned him that it was not a good idea. He immediately understood why. “We had to go through three police checkpoints. There were barbed wire fences, I mean, it was totally crazy.. There were policemen in riot gear,” he explained in surprise.

The match in question was between Boca and Tigre on Racing’s pitch, the last of the 2008 triangle that consecrated Xeneize champion. And if he didn’t understand the previous one, he didn’t understand the after either: “Our team won, but we had to stay there because they needed time for the other team to leave the neighborhood. You had to give them like 45 minutes for that. When they let us out, they actually kept us in some sort of cage.. He was really crazy ”, closed the actor.

Proof of any Hollywood curse, the culture-melting couple remains strong, and in 2015 they renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony. In every interview he gives, he confesses that he is still just as “struck by lightning” than the day he met Luciana when she was working as a waitress in a Miami bar. “One should be with the person one loves as long as possible. Luciana is my other half. We have an agreement: I am never away from home for more than two weeks. I am a lucky guy. I live surrounded by beautiful women: my wife and my four daughters. I can’t have a lot of time in the bathroom, but that’s just a lesser evil,” he joked some time ago.

His love story with Luciana Barroso

Damon, Barroso and a bond of almost 20 years File, Archive

It was the month of April of the year 2003. The actor was in the middle of filming a comedy by Bobby and Peter Farrelly in Miami and the crush he felt when he saw who would be his future wife was so strong that he did not know how to act at that moment.

“We were filming Stick to you with Eva Mendes on a beach when a group of fans surrounded me, swarmed me like a swarm of wasps and I ran away. I hid behind a bar counter and she appeared, who looked at me and asked me: ‘What are you doing here?’”, the actor recalled and expressed what that first exchange of words generated in him. “They say that something incredible happens to you when you meet the woman of your destiny, and it did. I swear to God something unspeakable happened to me. When she was in her early twenties, she used to wonder if she would ever be able to settle down, but I found the right person and when I saw her, it was like she struck me with lightning. Literally everything changed in my life. Now the possibility of being single is terrifying. My life is much easier thanks to my wife and my marriage. Everything makes sense”.

The couple lived their relationship always with a low profile. They married on December 9, 2005 in a civil ceremony in Manhattan and have three daughters together: Isabella, Stella and Gia. Barroso is also the mother of Alexia, the fruit of her first marriage to Arbello Barroso, whom she divorced in 2004 on good terms (they still have an excellent relationship, including with Matt, who legally adopted Alexia). After the breakup, the Salta decided to travel to Miami with her daughter, with the promise of a guaranteed job in a beach bar, where the meeting that changed her life took place.

Damon does not stop emphasizing how important it was for him to fulfill the dream of starting a large family. In search of destiny.