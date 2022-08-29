Matt Damon enjoys his holidays on the Alicante coast with his family

Matt Damon has decided spend your holidays on the Alicante coast. The actor, one of the most beloved in Hollywood, is spending a few days in the municipality of Jávea with his wife, Luciana Barrosowith whom he has been married since 2005. This is not the first time that the couple has decided to spend the summer on the Spanish coast and proof of this is their constant trips to Spain to enjoy the gastronomy and the climate that the country offers.

In this case, the couple has decided visit the actor’s brother-in-law, the former rugby player Xuan Bozán, who lives in the same municipality. And together with him they have enjoyed the activities offered by the area, as well as of the most emblematic bars and restaurants, where photos have been taken with the employees. It is thanks to these photographs, shared on the networks of the establishments themselves, that Damon’s visit has been known, because despite his fame, the actor is very reserved and he likes to keep his private life in the most discreet way.

Very close and humble

“Tonight we had a very special guest and his wonderful family. What a polite, nice and humble guy. And generous! Thank you”, wrote the Thai restaurant Monsoon Thai in the publication that it has shared, in which you can watch the actor and some relatives together with some workers of the establishment. The actor’s humility and generosity are two characteristics that have been attributed to him on several occasions and that is, if he stands out for something, in addition to being an incredible actor and professional, it is for his modesty and closeness. There are already several occasions on which, on his previous visits to Spain, he has been photographed with the workers of the establishments he has visited.

The relationship that the actor and his wife maintain with the Alicante coast is one very close thanks to the family ties that bind them to her. The couple’s visits are repeated year after year, however, the most notorious took place in 2016when Matt Damon attended his brother-in-law’s wedding and also a rugby match in which he participated, as Xuan Bozán is a retired professional player.

However, Alicante is not the only area of ​​Spain where Matt Damon and his wife have been seen over the years. in 2019 they enjoyed the north with fellow Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife, the Spanish Elsa Pataky.