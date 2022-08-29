Matt Damon enjoyed a classic Argentine Sunday: family barbecue, bills and the victory of “his” team, Boca Juniors

The Sunday of the actor and his family in Buenos Aires fulfilled the typical expectations of any inhabitant of these lands. That is, with abundant food and after-dinner. Damon arrived in Buenos Aires a few days after witnessing the impressive wedding of his best friend, Ben Affleck, with Jennifer Lopez, in Georgia, United States. According to the information obtained by this means, the actor arrived in Argentina to a project linked to interviews for a streaming content platform. On Friday, the cameras captured him enjoying a snack in one of the most emblematic coffee shops in the city, while on Saturday he was seen during a relaxed walk through the streets of the Palermo neighborhood.

Matt Damon enjoying a typical Argentine weekend with his family GrosbyGroup

When the clock struck 11 a cold and sunny Sunday morning, the family undertook a half-hour trip to a country located in the north of Buenos Aires. There the hosts were waiting for them with a table worthy of any meeting between friends from the country.

Matt Damon, received by the hosts who entertained him with a great Argentine barbecue GrosbyGroup

The first step of the menu consisted of a snack to calm the cravings, while the famous Argentine barbecue advanced in its cooking. The table talk was long but it lasted long enough to allow the actor, his wife and their daughters to return to their apartment. located in the capital to close Sunday afternoon relaxed and without missing the Boca Juniors game on television.

On many occasions Matt Damon spoke of the love he feels for Argentina and for Boca Juniors GrosbyGroup

On many occasions Matt Damon spoke of the love he feels for Argentina and his fanaticism for the soccer team of his wife and his in-laws, Boca Juniors. “The craziest thing I’ve seen without a doubt was a soccer game in Argentina,” he assured some time ago on the program hot ones (Spicy) and recounted his experience in the first person. “We had to go through three police checkpoints. There were barbed wire fences, I mean, it was totally crazy.. There were policemen in riot gear,” he explained in surprise. The game in question was between Boca and Tigre on the Racing field, in 2008. “Our team won, but we had to stay there because they needed time for the other team to leave the neighborhood. You had to give them like 45 minutes for that. When they let us out, they actually kept us in some sort of cage. It was really crazy”, closed the actor.

“I’m still a fan of Boca Juniors. I want to continue being part of my family”, he reaffirmed between laughs, referring to the fanaticism of the Barrosos for the Buenos Aires team. GrosbyGroup

During his stay in the country, Damon was always smiling, radiant and with a relaxed look. Undoubtedly, one of the weaknesses of the artist seems to be the Argentine invoices. Although he has been on Argentine soil for a few days, he has already visited more than five patisseries in Buenos Aires.

Damon, Barroso and their three daughters decided to enjoy the good weather in the city GrosbyGroup