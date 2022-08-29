Matt Damon continues his tour of Argentina: he enjoyed a family barbecue in a country

At 11 in the morning, the actor loaded his car and left for a country in the north with his family (RS Photos)

Matt Damon continues with his tour of Buenos Aires. The actor has been in the country since last week, accompanied by his wife, Luciana Barroso -a native of the province of Salta- and her daughters. And this Sunday, she took advantage of the sunny day to enjoy a family barbecue.

Installed in the capital of Buenos Aires, he headed north around 11 in the morning and, in just half an hour, arrived at an exclusive country house, where the hosts already had everything ready to receive him: at first, they tasted a great snack and then They had the most exquisite cuts of meat for lunch.

The Hollywood actor was seen relaxing with his family, before leaving to enjoy a barbecue

Matt Damon tries to camouflage himself with a hat to avoid being recognized

Without any commitment to hurry him, he stayed with his family after dinner until, two hours before the start of the match between Boca – a club for which he sympathizes in Argentina – and Atlético Tucumán, he decided to return home to watch him relaxed on television. Fortunately, he was happy after the xeneize turned the result around and won 2 to 1. In addition, he was seen smiling when he received some Argentine bills: it seems that the protagonist of Dead Pool 2 He is a big fan of local patisseries, as he has visited more than five in the few days he has been in the country.

The arrival of Matt Damon to the exclusive country of the north zone

Matt Damon was smiling when he arrived at the lunch to which he had been invited

Matt Damon, always accompanied by his wife and daughters (RS Photos)

It is not the first time that the Hollywood actor has been shown in public since his arrival in Argentina. For example, on Tuesday a photo of him went viral with one of the waiters from a Retiro restaurant, and this Saturday He was seen walking in the Palermo neighborhood, also in the company of his wife and daughters. As far as he could tell teleshow, made some purchases in the afternoon, during a break in the commitments he is fulfilling. It is that, as she had reported Mariana Brey in show partners (The thirteen), came to be part of a job interview project for a streaming content platform, of which no further details are yet known.

Dressed in military green pants, a white shirt, a jacket and black shoes, and wearing a cap to camouflage his identity a little, Damon yesterday managed not to attract the attention of passers-by, who ignored that they were in front of the protagonist of the saga. Bourne. At times with sunglasses on, the actor handled himself completely naturally in the native country of his partner. In the images he is seen smiling while he chats with two of his three daughters: Isabella, Gia Zavala Y Stella. She also walked by his side Alexia -fruit of a previous relationship of Luciana-, who was talking on the phone during the casual outing. Barroso, meanwhile, wore a jean shirt, nude oxfords, white sneakers, and a black shoulder bag, while the teens also chose relaxed looks. With a pure smile, when Damon detected that he was being photographed, he smiled for the camera.

The couple met many years ago and it was in 2015 when they renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony. In every interview he gives, he confesses that he is still just as “struck by lightning” than the day he met Luciana when she was working as a waitress in a Miami bar. “One should be with the person one loves as long as possible. Luciana is my other half. We have an agreement: I am never away from home for more than two weeks. I am a lucky guy. I live surrounded by beautiful women: my wife and my four daughters. I can’t have a lot of time in the bathroom, but that’s just a lesser evil”, he had joked some time ago.

