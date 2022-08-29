Matt Damon came to Argentina and did not deprive himself of anything: bills, barbecue and walk through Palermo

Matt Damonone of the best-known actors in Hollywood, spent the entire weekend enjoying outings and meals with his wife Luciana Barroso and their daughters in Buenos Aires.

According to what was reported TNthe protagonist of the Jason Bourne saga arrived in the country last Monday, after having participated in the wedding party of his friend, Ben Affleck.

With a very low profile, he went completely unnoticed on his arrival in Ezeiza and during the first hours in the country. Just on Tuesday he was seen in a restaurant on Suipacha street with his family.

Just on the first day of the weekend, Damon seems to have made a kind of “gastronomic tour” that included the purchase of bills in a confectionery in Barrio Norte, a snack in a traditional porteño cafe and a barbecue with friends in a country.

Throughout the weekend, different people managed to get several snapshots with Damon who, according to those who saw him, posed for everyone with a smile and without problems.

On Sunday, Damon and family went around 11 o’clock to take advantage of the sun like never before: they shared a snack, a barbecue and even watched the Boca game with friends in a house in a gated community.

Although Damon’s visit to the country was believed to be related to tourism, The nation published that heThe star would be in Argentina due to a cycle of interviews that he is planning to record for a streaming service. A few days ago, panelist Mariana Brey also spread that information on Show Partners (Three).

As his wife is from Salta, many speculated on the chance that Damon traveled with his family to the North province, something that has not yet happened.