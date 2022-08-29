List of movies that have been banned or censored in China

It is well known that China is one of the countries that ends up censoring or banning a lot of international material that arrives at their movie theaters, this because they do not fit their ideology, which has always given a lot to talk about.

Some of the most sensitive issues for the country are those in which a certain lifestyle is “promoted”, also the consumption of substances, some clothing and one of the most talked about is the visibility of the LGBTTTIQA+ community.

For all this, we made a compilation of films that have ended up being changed, censored, even, that have not reached China because of their content being banned. Here are some popular examples.

Censored movies in China

Minions (2022): The film was altered to highlight that Gru, the main character, finally became one of the good guys, dedicated to taking care of his family, despite having been one of the greatest villains in history.

Lightyear (2022): In China, the Disney Pixar movie was censored for including a kiss between two women, causing a strong controversy among the audience and causing problems for Disney.

Alien (2017): The film gained censorship in China because it had many scenes of violence, which ended up being omitted, as well as alien attacks and a kiss between two androids.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018): The biographical film of Queen, one of the most acclaimed rock bands of all time, ended up being censored so as not to show Freddie Mercury’s sexual orientation, in addition, his HIV infection, kisses between men and scenes that included the word “gay” were cut.

lord of war (2005): Starring Nicolas Cage, it was censored for its story about an arms dealer and its final part, where it is revealed that the five members of the UN council are arms dealers, which includes China.

iron Man 3 (2013): Another censored Marvel Studios movie was censored due to the portrayal of The Mandarin, one of the villains in the story.

Shang Chi (2021): The film generated controversy due to the representation of a mythological creature as a joke in the story, as well as some comments from its protagonist.

Movies banned in China

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022): The Marvel Studios movie caused a stir and was one of the most anticipated, however, it was left out of theaters due to the sexual orientation of the co-star, América Chávez.

Eternals (2020): Also from Marvel Studios, the film was not released in China.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (2022): The film was banned in China at the request of the authorities, because they refer to a homosexual love relationship between the protagonists.

Ghostbusters (2016): The film did not reach China due to the ghosts and other supernatural beings that appear in its story, as it “promotes cults or superstition”, according to the Chinese government.

Return to the future (1985): Once again, the Chinese government banned the film for its use of time travel and “disrespectful depiction of history”.

starwars (1977): Although his last installment in China was a resounding success in the country, the next one was not so lucky, as they denied that Western culture reached a galaxy far, far away.

Avatar (2009): James Cameron’s blockbuster was banned in China because it had made a lot of money at the time and taken over the domestic film market, and for leading the public to “think forced eviction” and “inciting to violence.”

Batman: The Dark Knight (2008): Warner Bros. received the Chinese rejection due to “cultural sensitivities in some elements of the film”.

You can also read: