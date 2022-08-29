List of infographic forecasts for Monday, August 29, 2022

CHILE: ONE OF THE MOST FEMINIST CONSTITUTIONS IN THE WORLD, TO THE POLLS.- After being completely ignored by the Constitution of Augusto Pinochet, the new Magna Carta of Chile, whose text will be voted on this Sunday, September 4, would be one of the most feminists of the world, while they are mentioned 12 times, as well as “diversities and sexual and gender dissidence”. Contains new text data.

ENERGY: FOSSIL FUELS ON THE RISE AGAIN.- To the detriment of clean energies, the world’s governments have given a new impetus to fossil fuels, doubling their support to 700,000 million dollars in 2021 and in a context in which Energy prices have increased dramatically. Contains results of a report presented by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

COPA LIBERTADORES 2022 – SEMIFINALS.- Contains a general preview of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, which is played by three Brazilian clubs and one Argentine (Palmeiras, Ath. Paranaense, Flamengo and Vélez Sarsfield) and whose first leg matches take place starting next 30 and August 31.

CAMERON DIAZ – 50 YEARS OLD: HOLLYWOOD’S BRIDE OF THE 2000s.- The American actress, model and writer Cameron Diaz, nominated for four Golden Globes, is one of the most remembered stars of early 21st century cinema, especially for her appearances in successful comedies such as “There’s Something About Mary” and for being the voice of Fiona in “Shrek”. Contains artist profile.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.- Evolution of vaccination in the world.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.- Situation of the pandemic in Latin America.

A DAY LIKE TODAY.- Contains three events that occurred on August 31.

—-

jdm/rg

If you want to know the informative acts and events planned for any of the next 365 days, EFE puts at your disposal the Digital Agenda, which can be accessed via the Internet.

For more information about this or other products, contact our Customer Service departments by sending an email to info@efeamerica.com (USA and the Caribbean) or comercial@efe.com.mx (Mexico and Central America )