Lipstick or ketchup? Rihanna and the provocation between beauty and food

The new product of the moment, signed Fenty Beauty (Rihanna’s cosmetic brand) e Mschf (the creative collective famous for collaborations with fashion and beauty brands) is a box of lipsticks. It is called “ketchup or makeup” (ketchup or makeup) and inside it contains what look like ketchup sachets, such as those found in fast food restaurants or restaurants. The brilliant side is right here, as you can also read on the dedicated site: they will be of ketchup or Glosyy Bomb lipstick? This is the mystery on which the success of the palette revolves. Who buys it (you can already buy it directly on the site), will not know before how many of the sachets will contain real ketchup and how many lipstick: to find out you just have to open them. But carefully, before getting dirty with the sauce.

Social comments on lipstick On sale for a few days all over the world, this collection of lipsticks has already become trendy online because, like all products that bear the signature of the American collective, it is discussed. "For 25 euros I can buy more than a few ketchup sachets," writes one user. "Maybe they are for use as face masks? " writes another. In short, the cost is not exactly that of a fast food table, even if $ 25 is not a lot for a product from Rihanna's beauty line. Many others, on the other hand, declare themselves enthusiastic about the idea, which is going viral especially on TikTok with lots of videos of girls and boys wearing this lipstick. How much does lipstick-ketchup cost As we have said, thea paddle costs 25 dollars and you can already buy it from the dedicated website to have it shipped all over the world.