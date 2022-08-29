Lil Baby and his documentary Untrapped on Prime Video

Lil Baby is undoubtedly in the Olympus of the new generation of hip hop, and to celebrate his success and tell his story in the first person, the rapper has decided to make a documentary, entitled Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, released on August 26.

Untrapped tells the social revenge of Lil Baby

His latest studio album, and to date his last solo album, My Turnreleased in 2020, has sold over 4 million copies in the United States, which is a great number DrakeWhat makes Lil Baby’s numbers more impressive than a Drake’s is the difference in content between the records sold by a pop-rapper satisfying the masses, and a gangsta-trapper with heavy sound and lyrics.

Two years after the release of that album it would still seem to be “his turn”, with his new singles always on the charts, and his just finished One Of Them Ones Tour with Chris Brown which has seen every single date sold out.

The film follows the story of Lil Baby’s life and career, ever since it was simply known as Dominique Jonesonly to arrive at his arrest in adolescence.

After being released from prison in 2016 at 21, he began rap, releasing his debut mixtape, Perfect Timingin 2017, and then his breakthrough album, My Turnin 2020.

Untrapped it includes archival footage of Lil Baby’s childhood in Atlanta, including documentation of her adolescence between drug dealing and crime, up to showing today’s footage with her children. The documentary includes interviews with various colleagues of her including Drake and the unfortunates Young Thug And Gunna.

Click HERE to see it. Below you will find the trailer: