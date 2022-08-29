Leonardo DiCaprio reappears much thinner and regains his physical form

If there is a theme that set a trend during the last decade in Hollywoodthat was in the long-awaited Oscar of Leonardo Dicaprio. The ‘Titanic’ actor earned the sweetie of the public during the 1990s, demonstrating over time its ease in combine his roles as a tormented man with the most hilarious comedies. getting the big recognition of the seventh art, after four nominations for his role in the film ‘The Revenant’.

Quite a gallant who in recent years has been front page, but not just because of his acting career. Many media were surprised about the physical change that the interpreter had suffered, who began to modify your appearance letting his hair and beard grow and even winning weight. Coming to be compared to the very Jack Nicholson.





Leonardo DiCaprio on the beach | gtres



The last images of the actor show him enjoying of a swim and strolling on the beaches of Malibu, where DiCaprio seems to have improved his physical form. wearing thinner with a couple of kilos less in contrast with other images of a time that we had of him.

The actor I’ve been trying to get in shape for years.in statements by a source for the ‘Daily Star’ newspaper, mention was made of the regime that he has tried to follow: “He has given up pasta, and that is a dish he loves”. He also plans to do more sports, and has started using the bike for all his trips.”





Leonardo DiCaprio on the beach | Cord Press



Enjoying the summer with his friend Tobey Maguire

the city of the french coast is the ideal getaway spot for the American actor, where he has spent most of his holidays Of summer. Previously in July, DiCaprio was photographed with the ‘Spider-Man’ actor, Tobey Maguirewith whom you share a friendship since the age of 12.





Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire | gtres



Both were united through the different casting tests they made during their childhood, forging a instant join that has endured over time. the performers they have shared a screen three times with: ‘The Great Gatsby’, ‘This Boy’s Life’ and ‘Don’ s Plum’.

It is common to see them enjoy together leisure plans. This summer they got together to celebrate the birthday of Leo’s girlfriend, Camila Morronewhere they made a small boat trip and took the opportunity to have fun afterwards using jet skis.

