‘Lady in the Lake’: Natalie Portman receives threats from drug traffickers

The actress Natalie Portman and the production of ‘Lady in the Lake’received a threat from drug traffickers while recording a series for Apple TVV+.

Likewise, the filming of ‘Lady in the Lake’ went through an unpleasant and also dangerous situation in its first weeks in Baltimore; this, after becoming a victim of extortion by a group of drug traffickers.

And it is that according to the team of said series, has had to temporarily stop production after a local gang threatened the project’s producers and extorted them.

The team for the series was filming in the downtown area of ​​Baltimore, which had previously hosted the shooting of such famous titles as ‘The Wire’ or ‘The City Is Ours’; the incident occurred last friday.

Natalie Portman and her unpleasant experience on the small screen

For his part, Baltimore Banner, a police spokesman, the group of individuals threatened to come back and start a shootout if production did not stop; but that they would do nothing to them as long as they were paid.

According to The Banner, drug traffickers they tried to extort 50 thousand dollars from the team; an amount that they would certainly not pay. Instead, the decision was made to stop filming and find a new location to shoot.

without a doubt it’s an unpleasant experience for Natalie Portman in one of his first appearances on the small screen.

On the other hand, this miniseries, which features the performance of Natalie Portman and others, is set in Baltimore in the 1960s; and has as its starting point an unsolved murder.

Sensacine