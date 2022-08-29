Lady Gaga, Bryce Dallas and other actresses who earned less than their peers

The recent news of the participation of Lady Gaga in the movie sequel joker and their possible salary, the salary disparity between actors and actresses who star in Hollywood films has once again resonated.

Joker: Folie a Deux will hit theaters in 2024, however, it has rescued the salary gap faced by women in the industry, because in a recent article in Variety, joaquin phoenix Y Todd Phillipswill each receive approximately 20 million dollars, while Lady Gaga, the new Harley Quinn, only 10.

In 2019 alone, Forbes reported that for every dollar earned by a male actor, the female star earned less than 50 cents on the dollar, a figure that is just a sample of big differences.

Even the

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

carried out a study in this regard entitled “The difference of the million dollars”, an investigation of the year 2020 that showed with reliable numbers that the actresses earned a million dollars less than them.

In 2018 alone, all 10 highest paid actresses in hollywood together they managed to collect a total of 186 million dollars, while the 10 highest-paid actors took home a group amount of 750 million dollars.

The above data is a faithful sample of the several hundred testimonials that women from the film and television industry have shared on more than one occasion, for example, Neve Campbell decided to say goodbye to his Scream fans due to the same salary issue.

So his participation will be completely replaced in the sixth installment that will arrive in 2023, but now with Jenna OrtegaMelissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding.

For its part, Jessica Chastainprotagonist of The Darkest Night (Zero Dark Thirty) shared several years ago that although she was the protagonist of the 2012 film, the producer defined her salary until they found her male co-star, who was Jason Clarke.

There have been many confessions about the great imbalance in wages, such as Bryce Dallaswho in 2018 confessed to having earned more than 2 million dollars less than what Chris Pratt earned.

The Crown It is one of the most acclaimed Netflix series, since it uncovered several secrets of the Royal Family, but it also showed that in addition to the various cases, the British actress, Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) received a lower salary than her partner Matt Smith (Duke of Edinburgh), who earned $40,000 per episode.

Despite all the cases of inequality, there are also some contrary cases worth mentioning, such as the cast of friends either The Big Bang Theorytelevision series where there was a wage adjustment, regardless of gender.

