‘La chica Salvaje’ will have pre-premiere screenings this weekend in theaters in Lima | nnda nnrt | FAME

“Wild Girl” is the new release from Sony Pictures, based on the best seller of the same name. After the book sold more than 15 million copies and spent 168 weeks on the best-seller list, the story captivated the well-known actress Reese Witherspoon, who together with Lauren Neustadter opted to produce it and bring it to the big screen. . The official date of its premiere in our country is next September 8, however, this Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28, some pre-premiere screenings will open at Cinépolis Santa Anita, Cinépolis Norte, Cineplanet Alcázar, Cineplanet Primavera, Cineplanet Salaverry , Cineplanet San Miguel, Cineplanet Caminos del Inca and Cineplanet El Polo, so that fans can enjoy it.

The cast is made up of Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson, among others. However, the performance of the protagonist has received all the applause of critics. Mychael Danna composed the film’s soundtrack, but American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift wrote and performed the original song “Carolina.” When the promotional trailer for the film was first released, she said that she completely lost herself in the book when she read it years ago and wanted to create something haunting and ethereal.

Synopsis

For years, rumors of Wild Girl’s existence have plagued life in the small town of Barkley Cove, North Carolina. However, Kya is not as she is described, but a sensitive and intelligent young woman who has survived alone in the marshes, with nature as her only companion and friend.

But now something in Kya has changed: She longs to love and be loved, to see what lies beyond her familiar swamps. With the arrival of two young people from the town in the marshes, the Wild Girl will experience a new freedom, until a terrible and unexpected event will make her secrets come to light.