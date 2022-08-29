Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in a tight black dress

Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan KarJennerwent out to dinner in a sleek all-black ensemble this week.

Kylie She opted for a low-key look for her recent outing while accentuating her famously curvy figure.

The long black hair of the founder of kyliecosmetics It was pulled back into a sleek ponytail while black sunglasses hid her eyes. He kept jewelry to a minimum with a subtle silver ring and earrings.

Kylie was seen with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and her friend Fai Khadra while filming season 2 of The Kardashians.

Kylie wore a long-sleeved, tight black dress for a night out.

The long dress featured some ruched details and a bare back.

This look was in contrast to her recent Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta event, where the Kylie Baby founder opted for a white mini dress with a plunging neckline.

Kylie Jenner celebrates the launch of Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta



At just 17 years old, Kylie launched her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics and enjoyed instant success.

Over the years, the company, which first went viral with a series of lip kits, has expanded from lipstick to various other makeup products and can be found in retail stores around the world.

Meanwhile, the mother of two expanded her personal brand by launching Kylie Swim, Kylie Baby and Kylie Skin. However, it was her cosmetics line that helped bolster Kylie’s title as the youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes.

Kylie Cosmetics recently teamed up with Ulta for a party to celebrate the launch of their new Lip Kits.

The businesswoman’s mother, Kris Jenner, her daughter Stormi and all her sisters attended.

However, the event was not without drama. As photos and videos of the celebrity-studded affair surfaced on Instagram, some fans took issue with Kylie’s treatment of a fan.

But the drama wasn’t limited to Kylie’s celebration event with Ulta.

Kylie Proves She’s Not Afraid To Confront Her Critics On Social Media



Just days before the party, a TikTok commenter appeared to criticize a video of Kylie and her best friend, Stassie.

The seemingly innocent video showed the best friends posing for the camera. However, noticing their apparently altered lips, one reviewer decided to call the duo out.

But Kylie wouldn’t let them and responded, letting them know that the apparent change in her lips was due to a filter the couple were using.

Kylie’s comment received over 80,000 likes, solidifying her position as queen of clapping.