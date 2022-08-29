Kris Jenner clarifies the situation of Scott Disick in the Kardashian family

Scott Disick is the ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian

This in turn is now married to the drummer of Blink-182: Travis Barker

the matriarch of the clan Jenner-Kardashian has spokenand his word is the law within that family: Scott Disick will always be part of the family.

Recently, a source close to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex claimed that the matriarch had “excommunicated” the founder of Talentless from the Klan, since the new priority for the family – of course – was Kourtney’s husband: Travis Barker.

Now, according to E! News, Kris has issued a statement on social networks in which she clarified this confusing situation that gripped Disick’s status within her family organization chart.

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family“, Kris Jenner explained on the Instagram social network:” He is the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family…we love it and it is not true!”.

Scott is the father of three children in common with Kourtney: Mason (12), Penelope (10) and Reign (7), so he continues to have a close family connection with the family. Nevertheless has not made any statement regarding the data that has been taken in recent weeks.

However, in the documentary about the life of the clan, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, Disick claimed to be hurt by being rejected at family events. This was confessed to Khloe Kardashian shortly before Travis and Kourney got married.