Kourtney Kardashian’s stepson Landon, 18, raises concern after hinting at an emergency hospitalization with a new assignment

KOURTNEY’s stepson Landon, 18, has sparked concern after hinting at an emergency hospital stay.

It comes just weeks after his father Travis Barker, 46, was rushed to the emergency room for “life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Turning to her Instagram stories Saturday night, Landon, 18, posted a picture of her arm wearing a hospital bracelet.

The teenage model added the text: “I’m home shlatt”.

Fans were also able to distinguish what appeared to be a white sheet from a hospital bed in the image.

However, the mysterious son of the Blink 182 star did not add any further context.

It comes after Landon has posted numerous cryptic posts in the middle of the night over the past few months.

Meanwhile, Travis spent six days in June at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

He was rushed to the emergency room after suffering from pancreatitis, which may have been triggered by a recent colonoscopy.

However, Travis recovered well from the scary episode and returned to playing drums.

He recently hit the road with Machine Gun Kelly and his wife Kourtney, 43, joined him in Indiana for a romantic reunion.

The two posed for a bizarre photo shoot at the truck stop while they were in the Midwest.

Travis and Kourtney got married in May in Portofino, Italy, in an over-the-top ceremony attended by their mixed families, including Travis’ daughter, Alabama, 16.

The drummer shares his two teenage children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Both Alabama and Landon have already started their own successful careers in the fashion industry.

She is a brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing, while he has his own line of punk-inspired clothes for BoohooMan.

However, Alabama’s PLT promotions have been controversial and have recently been banned in the UK for playing a child in a “sexual” way.

In response, the brand claimed that “they did not intend to sexualize Ms. Barker and did not agree that she was portrayed sexually.”

Alabama has not publicly commented on the ban, while the announcement can still be shown in the United States.

