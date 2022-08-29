Kim Kardashian sorry for giving controversial advice

kim kardashian is an American socialite, model and businesswoman who is used to the spotlight and although she is constantly in trend, last March she was strongly criticized after making a comment that was pointed out in bad taste in an interview.

“I have the best advice for women involved in business: get up and work. It seems that nobody wants to work these days,” was the comment that Kanye West’s ex-wife made in an interview with “Variety” while promoting with her sisters the reality show “The Kardashians”.

This comment earned her thousands of negative remarks on social networks, since people assured that she could not advise having a privileged life.

Days later, the creator of ‘Skims’, a brand of underwear and modeling girdles, assured that her words, although they were recorded, were taken out of context.

Now, it seems that the 41-year-old businesswoman is going to revive the issue when the new season of her reality show premieres on September 22, since in the small preview that she shared on her social networks you can hear a conversation she has with her sister Khloe Kardashian about the topic.

Kim, who is a mother of four children, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West, mentions: “I’m mortified, I understand why people were upset.” Given this, her younger sister gives her support and assures her that “she can.”

In the same preview shared by the official account of the reality show, you can see exclusive glimpses of what was the wedding of kourtney kardashian and Travis Barker, plus Kylie Jenner talks about the postpartum depression she suffered after the birth of her second baby named Wolf.