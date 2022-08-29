Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner wear a long black dress, is it a trend?

This is how Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner wear the black dress

Many of the outfits of the clan they give something to talk about, either to do match with their children, for their extravagant clothes in a front row or even for uniforming garments vintage of Dolce and Gabbana for Kourtney’s wedding in Italy.

Kim, meanwhile, is one of the sisters who is always ahead of trends and is responsible for taking it everywhere. Now The businesswoman was seen in Los Angeles with a long black dress perfectly fitted to her body.

The piece features a high neck and long sleeves. Although it might seem that it is a transparent design, it is not, it is a ribbed piece. Kim’s look takes a big turn when it comes to her shoes and it’s not about sandals or the black boots with which we usually see her, this time he opted for a ‘green Bottega’.

Kim Kardashian combined it with striking green boots.

(©Getty Images/1418637443)



Who wore a dress very similar to this was Kylie Jenner, the businesswoman also opted for a long black dress. This piece, unlike Kim’s, is not ribbed, it features a plain fabric but is draped from the neck to the feet, and also on the sleeves.

The final part of this dress presents some attached strips on the side, thus joining the trend of braided dress and unlike her half-sister, she did not opt ​​to include any touch of color, since she also wore ankle boots but in black.