Khloé Kardashian’s best friend reveals how she is really coping with Tristan Thompson’s drama

Ads

Khloé Kardashian now has two children with Tristan Thompson. “The similarities between True and her brother are crazy,” a source told InTouch. “She has a nose and eyes.” The NBA free agent sure makes cute babies. However, the timeline for Khloé and Thompson’s new baby reveals that she conceived the latter two at the same time.

“There are some glory times that really should just be glory times,” Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq told the “Reality with The King” podcast about her new mom’s reaction to Thompson’s latest treacherous drama. “And some of these things have been taken from her, and she’s sad, but she really is one of the strongest people she knows.” Haqq shared that Khloé is doing her best to get through it all, but it’s not easy at all. She said that when you are a parent, you have to let the past pass for the sake of your children. “I think that’s when you have to keep reminding yourself who is the priority, and it’s these children,” she said.

That said, don’t cancel the possibility of Khloé doing another round with Thompson in the future. During an episode of “The Kardashians” (via USA Today), Khloé told Kim Kardashian that it “isn’t easier” to deal with the pain of someone cheating on you over and over again. However, she admitted that she “gets more numb” over time.