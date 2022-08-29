Khloe Kardashian looks slimmer than ever as she dances in skinny jeans and see-through corset with daughter True, 4

KHLOE Kardashian danced in skinny jeans and a very loose sheer pink corset with her daughter True, 4, in the new Kardashians Hulu trailer.

She looked thinner than ever in the long glimpse into her second season.

5

Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner, 66, shared the season two trailer on her Instagram on Monday.

Entitled “22 September !!!! #TheKardashians season 2 starts September 22 on @hulu, ”the preview showed several clips from next season.

Kim, 41, Kourtney, 43, and their younger sisters Kendall, 26, and Kylie Jenner, 25, are all featured during the flashy video of what’s to come.

Khloe, 38, was also at the forefront of various looks, but sadly she looked thinner than ever.

“Season 2, it’s going to be crazy,” Khloe said in front of the camera with her long wavy-looking blonde hair and a deep black top.

“Going through what I’ve been through has been so incredibly difficult,” he also admitted in the preview.

“I just feel like I’m a fish in an aquarium,” Khloe also confessed, as she came out of the house with another look: a blue top with jeans that barely fitted her waist.

Mom, Kris said at one point, “our family grows – first Kylie now Khloe”.

Most read in Entertainment

The video was then cut to Khloe being seen dancing with True, the now eldest daughter with Tristan Thompson.

The star – who has lost 60 pounds in four years – wore an absolutely wild pink lace sheer top.

The pattern matched her pants, skinny jeans that they wore baggy with visible pleats and space – True also wore pink braids and a dress of the same pattern.

“Nobody likes you,” Khloe also joked with Kim during the extensive update on the devilishly famous family.

ABOUT THIN

This isn’t the first time Khloe has worried her followers with her leaner looks than ever.

Khloe recently sparked fear in fans when she posted and later deleted a video showing her extremely thin face.

The super slim model seemed to be swallowed by her new line of jeans and denim tops.

Khloe posted a video showing the new fashions, then quickly canceled it amid the turmoil.

One critic said, “Okay, I’m thin, but is the rib cage thing worrying? Can’t it seem healthy? ” – And he took it off right after.

Earlier this summer, fans described Khloe’s thigh as “thinner than her neck” when she posed in a tight pink dress for her 38th birthday celebrations.

The TV star who also recently admitted getting her nose fixed at ABC – has been training vigorously amid her personal turmoil.

Khloe has been training and following a strict diet since her breakup with NBA star Tristan amid her treacherous scandals.

Her personal trainer Joel Bouraima previously talked about how dedicated she is to their morning workouts, even arriving at the gym 30 minutes before regular 6am sessions.

He talked about his routine in his recent interview with Hot Ones saying, “I trained to chisel my body more. I like muscles. It’s really empowering ”.

‘What have I been through’

On August 5, Khloe and her ex Tristan welcomed a child through a surrogate.

The baby was conceived shortly before Khloe learned that Tristan had cheated on her with her third mom, Maralee Nichols, 31, in December.

After her shock, Khloe would fight for full custody of the newborn, which gives her overall control over where and when the NBA player can see her child.

Khloe and the NBA star dated intermittently from 2016 to 2021.

Tristan had a son with Maralee due to his relationship with her – a boy named Theo.

The former Tristan now has four children of three different women.

She also has a son Prince, 5, with her ex Jordan Craig, who she allegedly left while she was pregnant, to be with Khloe.

Tristan, along with Pete Davidson and Scott Disick, weren’t featured in the trailer after spending a major broadcast period in season one.

Kim had recently broken up with Pete and had been seen in previous clips for the new season while Tristan was definitely left out.

5

5