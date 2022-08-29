Kevin Hart jokes about Dwayne Johnson’s fortune and makes him uncomfortable in an interview

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson gave an interview for the premiere of DC League of Super Pets and the comedian took advantage of a question they asked his friend to joke with the stinginess of “La Roca”.

The Extra TV journalist wanted to talk about the house that La Roca recently gave her mother Ata Johnsonso it began: “Dwayne, you recently bought your mother a house…”

But the woman couldn’t complete her question because Hart cut her off with his laugh. When Johnson realized that his friend would joke about it, he said that he should explain “the context”, but the other blurted out: “This makes me cry. A billion dollars later… Should we applaud him? Hey, no more parking, get out of that duplex!”

After a few seconds of laughter, The Rock pleased Hart: “I have been lucky enough to buy (my mother) houses over the years after she divorced my dad. Thank you very much, are you happy now?

Arguing why the gift was special, Johnson explained that his mother asked him to make this the last house.

The actor instructed his team to design the house exclusively for Ata in Hawaii. The Rock said that when she showed it to her for the first time, the woman came in and said that she had never seen anything like it. “It was a really beautiful moment,” she stressed.







Ata Johnson about to enter her new home in Hawaii. Photo: Instagram



On June 4, La Roca published a video in which he announced that he gave his mother a house and shows the moment when Ata enters the home.

“I surprised my mom and bought her a new house. It took me and my design team 8 weeks to put together, where she could walk through the front door for the first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise,” noted Dwayne.

And he completed: “I have been lucky enough to have bought some houses from him over the years, but this one is special, since he has told me over and over again in recent years: ‘After a lifetime of travelling, I want this house is the last. That is my dream'”.







Johnson at the premiere of Red Alert. Photo: EFE



Johnson was second on the list of highest-paid actors of 2021. He made a profit of around 50 million, most of which came from his participation in the Netflix film Red alert. first is Daniel Craigwho starred no time to diefrom the James Bond franchise.

It is not the first time that Hart “trolled” his friend. During a press conference for the premiere of his parody comedy Die Hart, the actor was asked if he was following Johnson’s path of going from comedy to action. “No, my career now is going to be much better than his and I’m going to star in better things too (laughs),” Kevin replied.

Look also