Kevin Bacon dedicates Beyoncé’s Heated to two goats (video)

After the exploits of 2020 and 2021 he wasn’t sure which series of #GOATsongs would continue, and instead here is the new video published by Kevin Bacon on his twitter account in which the actor dedicates the Heated from Beyoncé – tagging her! – to two goats.

READ ALSO: They / Them criticized, Kevin Bacon replies: “horror is a tool of change”

As before, once again Bacon gives us one acoustic version of a much loved song, even by its very special fans, chosen as an audience. A country and relaxed reinterpretation which you can enjoy in the following tweet:

A song “hot” for a day “hot“as he defines it, adding that he feels “warmed up“, Like the two goats, thanks to a“ track ”that she admits to adore, included in the album Renaissance of the singer, released only on July 29.

And that from today you will be able to boast of being part of a very small circle, in which the 4 Not Blondes with Whats Going oni Backstreet Boys with I Want It That Wayi New Kids On The Block with Hangin ‘Tough and Radiohead with the Creep of which Bacon himself, in the video, said: “Well, the goats wanted me to play this. I really don’t think it’s appropriate “.

Below are the other GOATsongs by Kevin Bacon