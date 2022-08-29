Kevin Bacon covers Beyoncé’s “Heated” in viral video: “Loving This Track”

Kevin Bacon’s interpretation of Beyoncé’s new song “Heated” has gone viral.

The Loose the 64-year-old actor took to Twitter and Instagram on Sunday, August 28 to share his version of the 40-year-old singer’s hit song.

“Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling warm, @Beyonce, ”he captioned the clip of himself playing guitar alongside his goats. “I love this track. #GoatSongs #Renaissance. “

As of this writing, the video has been viewed on Twitter nearly 1 million times and has been enjoyed over 36,000 times. It has been viewed over 600,000 times on Instagram and enjoyed by more than 63,000 people.

“This slap honestly…” author Crystal Fleming tweeted via her verified account.

“Wow, it’s okay if we need a longer version of this,” commented someone else on the platform, while a third said, “Kevin Bacon serenading his goats is the best thing on the Internet today.”

Another person, meanwhile, suggested that Bacon’s wife Kyra Sedgwick could take the cute clip to the next level.

“The only thing that would have made this video any better is that @kyrasedgwick is doing a little 2-step or shoulder-back in the background,” the commentator wrote, “so we know the whole fam listened. Renaissance. “

Beyoncé, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles, has been released Renaissancehis latest album, on July 29th. It quickly rose to number 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, marking the biggest debut by a female artist to date this year.

Bacon, who starred in Apollo 13 and many other films, he posted acoustic versions of popular songs using the #GoatSongs hashtag on social media. Most recently, she played Harry Styles ‘”Late Night Talking”, The Beatles’ “When I’m Sixty-Four” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U”.

Although many know the father of two, who shares children Travis Bacon, 33, and Sosie Bacon, 30, with Sedgwick, 57, as an actor, he is also a musician.

Bacon has been part of the Bacon Brothers duo since 1995. He and his brother, Michael Bacon, played together as children and formed the band in the mid 90’s.

According to the ‘About’ page of their website, their style is a little bit of everything and is known as ‘Forosoco’, ‘a blend of folk, rock, soul and country influences’.

Over the years, they have traveled the world to perform their music and played in major venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We always try to break our specific habits and try something new,” Kevin Bacon said on the page. “We are two songwriters who have many different influences and we have learned to embrace that reality. As long as she comes to us, she sounds like us ”.

Michael Bacon added: “If you are an athlete or a dancer, you usually have to start a new career when you are 40. We are lucky. We’re still moving forward and improving, and that’s where we like to be. “

