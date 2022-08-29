Kendall Jenner wears leather pants in autumn trend

Hollywood is one of the places that never stops hosting the stars of the moment day and night. The nocturnal souls shine with the magic of its streets, reflecting the very particular style of each one with the latest trends. Y Kendall Jenneris a faithful proof that the celebrities of the moment dress in their best looks for a night of drinks.

This time, the supermodel and fashionable It-girl has just once again raised the quotient of style leaving Catch LA restaurant after having dinner with her boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker. Dressed from head to toe in black, the 26 year old made the biggest impact with a simple but relevant look by declaring the fashion trend of leather pants.

kendall jenner, who has already returned to her natural hair color, was wearing a perfect outfit to receive autumn, with a rock stamp thanks to her leather aestheticwhich she wore in extra tight high-waisted pants showing off her elongated figure.

Kendall Jenner.Getty Images

In addition to on-trend jeans that should be on your radar by now, this wardrobe classic immediately sets the tone for the new season with a dose of freshness. The sister kardashian clan supermodel She wore them with a ’90s-inspired halter crop top that showed off her abs. To complement everything? Jenner elevated her look with a flower print bag and a pair of sparkly pumps. A must-have outfit for this fall, definitely!