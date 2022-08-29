Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back together

After breaking up for a short time Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker they are back together. The supermodel sister of Kylie Jenner, Kim, Khloe And Kourtney Kardashian was photographed by the paparazzi outside the Catch Steak restaurant in Los Angeles during a romantic outing with the basketball player of the Phoenix Suns, who has been by her side for about two years.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The clear sky seems to be back then for Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles’ ex-girlfriendnow engaged to Olivia Wilde, and the fiance who, at the beginning of the summer, had experienced a moment of profound crisis after the wedding of the eldest of the sisters Kardashian, married in Portofino with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. After returning from Italy, in fact, the couple had decided to take a break.

According to a source a Entertainment Tonight the two stars would still be working on their relationship, but deciding to go back to being a couple as they are firmly determined to make things work. “Kendall and Devin are doing great. They know that timing is everything in a story, ”said the insider, revealing how the too many work commitments of both had made the relationship falter.

“Careers, tight travel plans and the balance between professional and private life can sometimes become overwhelming, but their love has brought them back to each other,” the source concluded, revealing how the distance has done nothing but make it even more united Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.