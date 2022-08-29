Keanu Reeves will present this Formula 1 story for Disney+

GET DISNEY+

the star of ‘Matrix‘, one of the best films in the history of cinema, and ‘John Wick‘, Keanu Reeves will tell the incredible story of Brawn GP, ​​which triumphed against all odds in Formula 1in a documentary in 4 parts for Disney+.

Under the title of: ‘B.raw: The One Pound Formula 1 Team’Keanu will join some more relevant competitors while chronicles Brawn and Jenson Button’s title-winning season in 2009. The series will launch globally and Keanu has been working in the UK over the summer doing interviews for the show.

As an introduction to the documentary, here is a summary of what happened. With hundreds of jobs in the company, Ross Brownpart of Ferrari’s success with Michael Schumacher, led a consortium that bought the old equipment honda-racing before the company opted to withdraw from the sport at the end of 2008. The official purchase price? A symbolic pound.

With a much lower development budget than its Formula 1 competitors, minimal sponsorships for the start of the season and only help from engineering manufacturers, Brawn GP dominated the first half of the 2009 season.

mark thompsonGetty Images

While their rivals Reb Bull, McLaren and Ferrari used their big budgets to improve their development and gain an advantage, at Brawn GP – who were unable to improve their cars in the same way – they settled for securing the Best Driver Title for Button and the Constructors’ World Championship for the team.

Keanu will interview “the people who were there – on the track, in the garage and in the meeting roomincluding Brawn and Button. The project directors have also gained access to archive documents from Formula 1, including previously unseen content, to tell the story of this memorable season.

“I am honored to tell this incredible story of Brawn GP, ​​and its memorable F1 victory in the 2009 season, alongside those who experienced it, in this 4-part documentary series.said Keanu.It’s been great to have the support of Disney+ and to produce in partnership with North One to bring this story to life,” he concluded.

elizabeth morrisDisney+

Since the team’s triumph, Brawn has become Formula 1’s managing director of motorsports and technical director, and is a key part of the senior organization’s leadership. Button moved on to McLaren, staying with them until his retirement in 2017. He is now a regular contributor to ‘Sky Sports F1’ and a consultant to his first F1 team, Williams.

Mercedes bought Brawn in the 2010 season, structuring the team until it became a leader in the hybrid era of the sport. He has won the Constructors’ World Championship every year since 2014. Lewis Hamilton has also won 6 of his 7 titles as a driver there.

The documentary had long been among several possible Disney + releases, including the documentary about the saga wagatha christie with exclusive access to Coleen Rooney.

Plus follow in the footsteps of one of the best Netflix documentaries to watch, ‘Formula 1: The thrill of a Grand Prix‘, which is currently shooting its fifth season.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Meanwhile, Hamilton is working on a documentary series for Apple TV, and has also met with Brad Pitt to advise him on a film set in the world of Formula 1, describing his work as: “make sure the cast and background crew are diverse“in addition to his work as a script consultant.

Lewis Hamilton turned down a role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, however now he seems to be entering the world of cinema. The pilot added: “It’s about showing how amazing this sport really is to people who may have never seen it, and also making sure that its true essence and spirit is kept in the film and in the script.“

In the meantime, Daniel Ricciardo will be executive producer of a fictional series for Huluwhich he compares to ‘Ballers’ and ‘Entourage’.

“It’s fiction, but we’ll try to give you as much information as possible so that you keep going and don’t drift away from reality with people saying ‘ok, this would never happen like this‘” Ricciardo commented. “I will try and give my best advice when I can“.

‘Brawn: The One Pound Formula 1 Team’ will premiere exclusively on Disney+.

GET DISNEY+



Best Entertainment and Tech Deals Sign up for Disney+ Disney+ Shop Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ phones Samsung galaxy Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote Shop EE’s iPhone, Galaxy and more phone deals EE Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 DVD boxset Death In Paradise series 11 DVD boxset with 4 exclusive postcards Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000 PD Power Bank Pokémon Legends Arceus (download code) for Nintendo Switch LEGO Marvel – Eternals ‘Rise of the Domo’ playset Samsung Q600A soundbar speaker with subwoofer Shop Sky deals across TV, broadband and mobile All-new Kindle Paperwhite (2021 release)