Keanu Reeves went to a fan’s wedding after meeting him in a bar

With the years, Keanu Reeves He has become one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. That is also due to the humility that characterizes him to be close to his fans.

In fact, this recently happened in the United Kingdomwhere Keanu Reeves attended a fan’s wedding. Both met in a bar, where the actor was immediately invited. James and his now wife Roadnight gave details of the actor’s presence at his wedding, in dialogue with the magazine Newsweek.

How did Keanu Reeves get to a fan’s wedding?

The couple said that They celebrated their wedding at the Fawsley Hall hotel, located in Northamptonshire. The famous actor was also staying there. The man met Keanu in the bar area and didn’t hesitate to come over and say hello. Then, he told him that he would get married and also invited him to the marriage.

“He invited Keanu to come say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted. She was very nice and said that she would do it later. We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was great that my husband talked to him!”said the bride.

The surprise was complete when in the middle of the weddinghotel staff told them that a very special guest was outside wanting to see them, It was Keanu Reeves.

“It was all very exciting and I went to say hello and introduce myself. He said he had just had a long flight so he wouldn’t be staying long, but he was very kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding.”