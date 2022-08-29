Keanu Reeves went to a fan’s wedding after meeting him in a bar

With the years, Keanu Reeves He has become one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood. That is also due to the humility that characterizes him to be close to his fans.

In fact, this recently happened in the United Kingdomwhere Keanu Reeves attended a fan’s wedding. Both met in a bar, where the actor was immediately invited. James and his now wife Roadnight gave details of the actor’s presence at his wedding, in dialogue with the magazine Newsweek.

