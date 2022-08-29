Keanu Reeves surprises a couple attending his wedding

Keanu Reeves He is one of the men who has always captivated us for his big heart and for the great human being he is.

It’s not a mistake in the Matrix, Keanu Reeves was the surprise guest of a wedding couple who was surprised by the presence of one of the most charismatic and beloved actors in Hollywood, we tell you all about this occasion and the two previous times that the actor snuck into a wedding.

Keanu Reeves, the most unexpected guest at a small wedding

Thanks to social networks we discovered that the actor who gives life to the deadly John Wick by chance of fate he was invited to an unforeseen wedding. According to very lucky girlfriend Nikki Roadnight, the actor was the icing on the cake on one of the most important days of his life: “Had the most amazing weekend!” he wrote on Twitter.

James and Nikki were in for a big surprise when Keanu Reeves agreed to come to their wedding. Twitter Nikki Roadnight

But how did the actor sneak into this wedding? Well, Nikki herself told Newsweek the story: “My husband saw it in the bar area and told him that he had just got married and invited Keanu to come say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted” he said. He also added: “He was very nice and said he would do it later. We didn’t know if he would or not, but it was great that my husband talked to him!”

James and Nikki Roadnight, who took the big step after two years together, celebrated their wedding at the Fawsley Hall hotel, Northamptonshire, in the United Kingdom, where the actor happened to be staying. And even though Keanu had a busy schedule that day, he took the time to stop by to congratulate the loving couple. “It was all very exciting and I went to say hello and introduce myself and offered him a drink but he turned it down and said he just had a long flight so he wouldn’t be staying long but he was very nice and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding”.\