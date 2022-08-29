Keanu Reeves appears by surprise at a wedding and the couple do not believe it

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble Hollywood actors out there. There have been many fans who have approached the artist to chat quietly with him for a while in addition to asking for a photo or an autograph. Reeves is very involved in his projects, beyond playing the character that touches him, on multiple occasions he has been seen throwing a cable to the team with which he works, as in the case of john wick 4. Recently, Reeves has once again shown that he has a heart that does not fit in his chest by accepting the invitation of wedding of a couple of followers who celebrated said act in the United Kingdom.

A very special wedding with the protagonist of The Matrix

The actor had arrived in the UK after a long flight and was at Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire.. Oh, James Roadnight ran into him the day he was to marry his partner, now Nikki Roadnight. James invited the actor to his wedding for a drink and to say hello to the guests if you like, and Reeves seems non-committal at first, as he has some chores to do, but assures him that he will do his best to attend. . “My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he was just married and invited Keanu to come say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted.Nikki explained to Newsweek.







John Wick did not break his word and He showed up to the wedding to take some photos with the bride and groom and have a drink with them. “She was kind enough to take some photos! She then spent some time talking to some of our guests and taking more photos,” Nikki continues. “My mom, Jo, took some pictures of herself and told everyone to yell ‘Speed’ while we laughed at that because it’s one of her oldest movies! We’re big fans. I loved The Matrix movies and we really are big fans.” fans of the John Wick movies too. It was great!”