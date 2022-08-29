Katy Perry on how to wear halter dresses with metallic pumps

The businesswoman shared on her Instagram account a post on the Norwegian cruise looking like the fairy godmother of fashion. She chose, as her main garment, a halter dress sequins, the best of this? Its large opening and neckline are professed as stylistic allies, as they visually generate a flattering effect.

The electrifying hue dress It has a lot of visual weight, so footwear plays a key role. Therefore, he chose some pumps — shoes on the rise — to accentuate the style. It is a design with a triangular toe, stiletto heel and metallic finish. Their timelessness will allow them to be worn with formal garments at a ceremony, or with jeans and t-shirts for a result fashionable.

To complete the outfit, the tv personality she wore her hair with soft waves, very summery, to tell the truth. She linked an accessory with rhinestones, and opted for an interesting makeup, where she highlighted her reddish cheeks.

The artist It will always be a good option when it comes to inspiration, and it will not be anything new that from now on we see the street style very Katy Perry.

Where have we seen the trend of dresses with pumps?

Both Haute Couture and the Ready to Wear Spring-Summer 2022 declarations bet everything on the pump shoes with dresses.

Alexandre Vauthier opted for a lingerie piece with fine shine and shiny shoes in black. Bevza glammed up in a cut-out halter dress and white pumps. While Chanel proposed a suitable combination for the most romantic.