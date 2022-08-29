Katy Perry christens Norwegian Prima in front of 2,500 guests

Norwegian Cruise Line celebrated the christening of its new ship, the Norwegian Prima, which made history as the first major cruise ship christened in Reykjavík, Iceland. The first of six ships in the revolutionary First Class, Norwegian Prima debuted in the presence of more than 2,500 guests, who had an immersive experience in the beautiful Icelandic capital and an unrivaled christening ceremony.

“With its stunning design and unique offerings, Norwegian Prima plays in a league of its own,” said Frank Del Rio, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. industry, Norwegian Prima continues NCL’s tradition of industry innovation. We wanted to christen Norwegian Prima in a place as special and unique as she is, and Reykjavik’s stunning landscape is the perfect setting for such an important occasion. We thank the Reykjavik community for welcoming us with open arms ”.

With 294 meters in length, over 143,535 tons and one capacity for 3,100 guests in double occupancy, Norwegian Prima offers the highest level of staff and spaciousness of any contemporary or premium cruise ship. It also boasts the largest variety of suite categories available at sea, as well as a redefined The Haven by Norwegian. Spaces like Ocean Boulevard, the 4,000-square-foot open-air boardwalk that wraps around the entire ship, The Concourse, which boasts a world-class sculpture garden, and the expansive, plus infinity-edge pools of Infinity Beach offer infinite possibilities for relaxation for guests.

Norwegian Prima will depart for i maiden voyages to Northern Europe from the Netherlands, Denmark and England starting September 3, 2022, before heading to the United States, and then sailing to the Caribbean from New York City, Galveston, Texas, and Miami in October and November, before settling in its home ports of Port Canaveral, Florida, and Galveston, Texas, for the 2023 and 2024 cruise season.

“We have looked forward to and prepared for this special event, so we are delighted to kick off the next chapter of NCL with Norwegian Prima,” he said. Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “It has been a joy to see our vision come to life with this historic baptismal ceremony, which sets the standard for the extraordinary holidays guests will be able to experience for years to come. We are very grateful to our team members and partners around the world who have worked to make Norwegian Prima an amazing reality. ”

Credits: Norwegian Cruise Line

Guests at the christening ceremony saw a spectacular performance by the popular Icelandic group and fan favorite of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, Daði og Gagnamagnið (pronounced “Dah-they Oh Gack-no-Mak-ne”), before the godmother of Norwegian Prima, Katy Perry, took the main stage to officially name the ship and christen it with the ceremony of breaking the bottle of champagne on the ship’s hull. The stage at the Prima Theater & Club, on three levels, has become the incredible stage for the performance of some of Katy Perry’s hits, including “California Gurls”, “Teenage Dream”, “Roar” and “Firework”.

Before the christening ceremony, guests were amazed by an authentic Icelandic experience at the HARPA cultural center. Attendees watched a fascinating LED light show by artist Olafur Eliasson and performances by Icelandic singer-songwriter Bríet, who joined the Iceland Symphony Orchestra in a stunning show.