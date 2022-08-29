Jürgen Damm ‘heats up’ the game against Tigres with a curious message

The Eagles of America and the UANL Tigres will be the protagonists of the most attractive match of matchday 12 of Liga MX, in the current Apertura 2022 tournament with a liguilla flavor in Mexican soccer.

Despite his absence in recent games due to injury, the winger Jurgen Damm He did not leave unnoticed his possible reunion with his former team and leaving a curious message for the commitment of the next date.

“And the leadership was tied. The following final week advanced between the 2 most powerful campuses on the continent,” he wrote on his personal Facebook account.

It should be noted that the Águilas del América arrive with a streak of six consecutive victories in the Apertura 2022 tournament of the MX League; while the UANL Tigers recorded two wins in the same period.

