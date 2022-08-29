José Bretón: the psychopath who wanted to be Jack Nicholson

His friends and colleagues from Córdoba They called him El Cebollo. but she has one higher level intelligence, an IQ of 121. In the fall of 2011, before drugging and killing his two sons, José Bretónwho was a soldier in Bosnia, had two obsessions: to punish his wife Ruth for separating from him, and the figure of the actor Jack Nicholson, especially two of his movies. The writings that the policemen who investigated his case recovered in his house reflect his state of mind before committing the crimes, on October 8, 2011, and his attempt to deceive everyone by pretending that someone had kidnapped his children in Cruz Conde Park.

“I have many hobbies, scrupulous, it bothers me that she coughs, that (the children) sniffle, listening to eating… Would it be good to get rid of the things that remind me of her?… I am a bad person“, wrote the former Breton soldier in his most intimate roles. As in one of his idol’s films, Better ImpossibleBreton’s hobbies had made life unbearable for his wife and two children, Ruth and José, ages six and two. That bittersweet comedy ended in pink. A woman (played by Helen Hunt) it redeemed Nicholson’s character and both started a new life.

In another drawer in his bedroom, Breton kept a copy of The glowthe horror novel Stephen King and whose film also starred Nicholson. It is about a father who works as a security guard in a boarding school and begins a spiral of violence against his wife and his son. And it ends very badly. Next to that book, more papers with the murderer’s writings: “What chance do I have? How much can you ask me? I don’t know what he thinks, if he’s waiting for the master, to the loved one, to the renewal or you don’t know what you want. He says that he is not with anyone”. The policemen who found the horror novel and Bretón’s papers, even with the missing children, then decided to name the case as glow operation.

“Ruth doesn’t exist”

Obsessed with the fact that his wife has a lover, something totally false, Bretón also shows his calculating side in these personal writings. He thinks and writes about the pension that he will have to pay his children, about who will get the flat where the family lived… “If I file a complaint, it is like declaring war. women’s pension. As long as I don’t work I have to pay him, it accumulates for when he has. Custody for me. Demand now? See the kids already? Digital recorder. You have no right. Full custody mother. alternate weekends. freedom to see Orthodontics, glasses, support classes. my car Trousseau. Expenses 70/30. Inventory. Block account. RUTH DOESN’T EXIST.”

Inspector Felipe Nieto, from the Central UDEV of the National Police, analyzed the writings and the draft of the last letter with which Bretón tried to convince his wife to return to him. “The children and you are my family and I don’t want to give up on you… Let’s give them an ideal life, be able to walk, take them to school, travel, take them to the doctor. Do I produce so much repellency? Telling you I love you in the morning, flowers, details of all kinds, how beautiful! I have failed to lose you, I am a lost soul, without you I am nothing. Let me come back on Sunday, don’t make me chain myself asking for an opportunity, let me stay one day, poison me and throw me in the river, at least I’ll die happy. I think I can give you peace.”

The eternity

Long before all that, the investigators discovered that the letter that Ruth Ortiz finally read before her husband killed the children hid, read today, a message, almost a premonition of what Bretón, who was already buying and storing gasoline, he would end up burning at the stake on his farm in Las Quemadillas, where he threw his children. “What is it that separates us? Don’t tell me that after so much time together We don’t have a bit of ember left to hope. I’ll take care of fueling it, I have eternity to do it“.

Sentenced to 40 years in prison, Bretón always maintained his innocence. In prison he carried out threats of suicide attempts and a hunger strike during which he gained weight. The reason was that they did not let him read the sports newspapers Ace Y Brand. The investigators were convinced that one day he would finally tell the truth, only to hurt his ex-wife again. He has, as the newspaper revealed The worldin the Herrera de la Mancha prison (Ciudad Real), during a dozen talks with psychologists and other media assassins such as Miguel Carcano, convicted of the crime of the young Martha of the CastleY Sergio Moratewho killed his ex-girlfriend Marina and her friend Laura in Cuenca before fleeing to Romania.